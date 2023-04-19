Angelica Huston’s ‘Addams Family’ Inspiration Was Two-Dimensional

The Addams Family first came to life 85 years ago as a series of comics appearing in The New Yorker, then gained national attention when the characters were adapted into a 1964 TV show. Then, in the ’90s, they hit the big screen with The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Oscar-winner Angelica Huston played the ghoulishly glamorous Morticia Addams in both films, and at the time of the first film’s release, she told us that her personal point of reference for the character went back to the original comics. (Click on the media bar below to hear Angelica Huston)