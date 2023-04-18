‘Will Trent’ Reunites Ramón Rodríguez & Erika Christensen For The First Time

The Will Trent series may be about the title character’s criminal investigations, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get a glimpse into his private life — especially when his love interest is a fellow criminal investigator. Erika Christensen plays Atlanta P.D. Detective Angie Polaski, and series star Ramón Rodríguez appreciates that he gets to act out those scenes with an actress who’s also an old friend. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez )
Will Trent airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.