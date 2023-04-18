From Fan To Host: Jane Lynch & ‘Weakest Link’

Back at the dawn of the new millennium, The Weakest Link was one of the hottest game shows on TV. Adapted from the British version with only minimal changes, the original version featured the British show’s host, Anne Robinson, pulling double duty on both sides of the Atlantic. In doing so, she earned a lot of fans, including Jane Lynch. Now, Lynch is the executive producer and host of the show’s revival, which is currently in its third season at NBC. When we spoke to Lynch about the show, she confessed her love for Robinson’s original version. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
Weakest Link airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.