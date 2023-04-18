Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For New Series ‘City on Fire’

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for “City on Fire,” the upcoming, eight-episode mystery thriller written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “The O.C.”), and inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. A music-driven tale and family saga, “City on Fire” is led by an ensemble cast starring Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Jemima Kirke, Nico Tortorella, Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe, John Cameron Mitchell, Geoff Pierson and Beth Malone. The series will make its global premiere on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, May 12, followed by one new episode weekly through June 16, 2023.
In “City on Fire,” an NYU student is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing at her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of mysterious citywide fires, the downtown music scene, and a wealthy uptown real estate family fraying under the strain of the many secrets they keep.
Chase Sui Wonders stars as Samantha, and Wyatt Oleff plays Charlie, a friend of Samantha’s who is struggling to cope with the death of his father on 9/11 two years earlier. After Samantha is shot, he stops at nothing to unravel the mystery of what happened.