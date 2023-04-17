Jennifer Garner Wanted To Work With Reese Witherspoon If It Was ‘The Last Thing’ She Did

The Last Thing He Told Me is a new miniseries based on the 2021 novel that spent more than a year on the New York Times bestseller list. Reese Witherspoon saw tremendous potential in the story, so her production company nabbed the screen rights even before the book itself was released. Now, the seven-episode series is a reality, with Jennifer Garner in the starring role (as well as being an executive producer). Garner says she was excited to team with Witherspoon on the series, especially because of her company’s reputation for being female-focused. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Garner)
The Last Thing He Told Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+.