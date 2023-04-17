Ana De Armas Finds A Perfect Partner In Chris Evans

Ana de Armas and Chris Evans have spent a lot of time working with each other over the past few years. After first meeting on the set of Knives Out, they starred together last year in a Netflix thriller called The Gray Man; now, they’re co-starring again in a spy thriller called Ghosted. For de Armas, whose star has been on the rise thanks to her Oscar nomination for Blonde, getting to act alongside Evans again has been a great experience for her because, as she told us, she’s learned a lot from watching the way he works. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ana de Armas)