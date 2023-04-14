Chad Stahelski’s Dedicated To Directing ‘John Wick’ Flicks

If you were to look up Chad Stahelski’s filmography as a director, it would start to look just a bit repetitive: John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, and now, John Wick: Chapter 4. Yes, his entire résumé comes from the John Wick franchise, but Stahelski doesn’t mind the lack of diversity. In fact, he told us he’s found a definite comfort zone working on these films, especially when he’s paired up with a star like Keanu Reeves. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chad Stahelski)

 John Wick: Chapter 4 is now playing in theaters.

