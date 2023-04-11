Jane Lynch Was Never Pinned To One Discipline

If you were drawing up a list of the most versatile performers in Hollywood, it would be tough to keep Jane Lynch off that list. As an actor, she’s equally adept at both comedy and drama. When she was starring on Glee, we got a taste of her singing and dancing skills. She’s a prolific voiceover artist, with more than 60 films and TV shows on her résumé. She’s hosted awards shows, reality specials, and game shows, including Weakest Link. About the only thing she hasn’t done has been hosting the nightly news, but now that we’ve given them the idea, who knows? So, in a town where people often get pigeonholed, how did she avoid that fate and become a Jane of all trades? (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)
Weakest Link airs Tuesday nights on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.