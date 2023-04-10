On ‘Renfield,’ Nicolas Cage Had A Fine Time With Awkwafina

Over the course of his career, Nicolas Cage has worked with hundreds of co-stars, including Oscar winners like Faye Dunaway, Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Julianne Moore, Sean Connery, Penelope Cruz, Holly Hunter, Angelina Jolie, and Cher. But rarely has he been more excited about working with someone than he was with Awkwafina, his co-star in the new film Renfield. Cage told us he was a big fan of hers going into the shoot, and an even bigger fan once they’d finished. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)