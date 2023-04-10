Blake Shelton’s Love Of Music Still Drives Him

Blake Shelton considers himself to be a very lucky man. For more than 20 years, he’s been able to make a great living doing the thing he loves the most: music. Whether recording, touring, or coaching talent on The Voice, Shelton says his passion for music still hasn’t diminished after all these years, and it still finds way to surprise him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)
