Why Producer Went From ‘No’ To ‘Go’ On ‘Grease’ Series

It’s been nearly 45 years since Grease first debuted in theaters … and 41 years since Grease 2 completely flopped in theaters. Given that so much time had passed, it may seem a little surprising that Paramount+ has revived the franchise with a new series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. In fact, the idea came as a shock to the woman who is now the series’ showrunner, Annabel Oakes. When we spoke to her about the show, she told us how her feelings about the concept swung from a firm “no” to an enthusiastic “yes.” (Click on the media bar below to hear Annabel Oakes)
