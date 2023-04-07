Cinco Paul Worked Hard To Make ‘Schmigadoon!’ New For Season Two

Last year, Cinco Paul won an Emmy Award for the songs he wrote for the first season of the show he co-created, Schmigadoon! The series, a loving parody of old-style musical films, is now back for its second season, but it’s got a new setting and an updated musical style. Paul, who is an executive producer and one of the show’s primary writers, told us that writing a whole new set of songs for the new season was a challenge, but he didn’t feel like he was repeating himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cinco Paul)