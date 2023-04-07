Chris Evans & His Never-Ending Love For The MCU

Playing Captain America (and his alter ego, Steve Rogers), Chris Evans has appeared in 11 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. And though he passed the torch — er, shield — to a new Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Evans has signaled his willingness to return to the character under the right conditions. Some of that desire, of course, could be chalked up to the fact that Evans is an unabashed fan of the MCU, which he says has delivered (and then some) on its promise over and over again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)
All of Evans’s MCU films are currently streaming on Disney+.