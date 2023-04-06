Ryan Gosling’s Role Opposite Russell Crowe Was A ‘Nice’ Surprise

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

When it was released in 2016, The Nice Guys was one of those films that kind of flew under the radar. It debuted without any pre-release hype — in fact, its release was bumped up by a few months to give its summer slot to another film — and had to settle for fourth place in its first weekend. While it received generally good reviews, The Nice Guys was generally judged to be a flop. But, thanks to streaming, the film has picked up a cult following over the years, and people have raved about the chemistry between stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. At the time, Gosling admitted he’d been a little intimidated by the idea of working with Crowe, but said it turned out to be an awesome experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Gosling)

 

 The Nice Guys is currently streaming on Netflix and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

