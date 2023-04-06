Ryan Gosling’s Role Opposite Russell Crowe Was A ‘Nice’ Surprise

When it was released in 2016, The Nice Guys was one of those films that kind of flew under the radar. It debuted without any pre-release hype — in fact, its release was bumped up by a few months to give its summer slot to another film — and had to settle for fourth place in its first weekend. While it received generally good reviews, The Nice Guys was generally judged to be a flop. But, thanks to streaming, the film has picked up a cult following over the years, and people have raved about the chemistry between stars Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe. At the time, Gosling admitted he’d been a little intimidated by the idea of working with Crowe, but said it turned out to be an awesome experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Gosling)