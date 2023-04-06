Like Lando Calrissian? Donald Glover Knows How You Feel

Having entered into the Star Wars universe as a young version of Lando Calrissian in the movie Solo, is anxious for more. Though the prospects for a Solo sequel definitely aren’t looking good (producer.director Ron Howard recently confirmed that such a film is not currently a priority for Disney or Lucasfilm), Glover has teased that he’s in discussions to bring back the character in some unspecified kind of project. Could Calrissian get his own streaming series, like The Mandalorian? Only time will tell, because Glover himself is keeping his mouth shut. He did, however, tell us why he thinks people would be interested in seeing the character return to the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Donald Glover)