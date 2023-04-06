Jennifer Aniston Believed She’d Be An Acting Also-Ran

Jennifer Aniston’s film career began 30 years ago with a co-starring role opposite Willow’sWarwick Davis in the cult classic Leprechaun. Prior to that, she’d been a regular on a couple of TV series that were cancelled during their first seasons, and she’d gotten some traction as a guest star on other series. Still, she considered Leprechaun, released when she was just 23, as a low point in her career — a sign that maybe she wasn’t cut out for a life in showbiz. She had no idea that superstardom was just a year away, in the form of a pilot for a TV show called Friends. In fact, Aniston — who is now co-starring with Adam Sandler in the new film Murder Mystery 2 — told us that, until the overnight success of Friends, she was convinced she was never going to make it big as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Aniston)
Murder Mystery 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.