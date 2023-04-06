Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For ‘Still A Michael J. Fox Movie’

Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated film, “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” starring Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, directed by Academy Award winner, Davis Guggenheim.
The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words – the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like … well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.