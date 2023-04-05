Matt Damon ‘Air’-ed On The Side Of Enthusiasm

It’s not difficult to get Matt Damon interested in a project when his old friend Ben Affleck is involved. But it certainly doesn’t hurt when you’ve got interesting source material to work with. The new film Air, directed by Affleck and featuring the duo in starring roles, tells the real-life story of how Nike landed a contract with a young ’80s basketball player with a lot of potential, Michael Jordan. Of course, since that partnership has long outlasted Jordan’s playing career, that only increases the story’s relevance, but Damon told us that, when he read the script, he knew it would make for a terrific movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)