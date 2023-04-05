Jason Sudeikis: There Is No ‘Real’ Ted Lasso

Obviously, we know how the character of Ted Lasso came to life, as a fictional character in a series of commercials NBC created in 2013 to promote its coverage of Premier League football. Jason Sudeikis was involved with conceiving the character from the very beginning, and he played a large part in adapting the role to the Ted Lasso series, which is now in its third (and possibly final) season. Having shaped the character from the start, Sudeikis told us that he never really had any one person in mind when he was crafting Lasso’s look, sound, and personality traits. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)