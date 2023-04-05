Dave Burd’s Balancing Act Between TV & Music

Most people first got to know Dave Burd through his rapping alter ego, Lil’ Dicky, who released a comedy rap album in 2015 and scored a Top 10 hit with Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) five years ago. For the last few years, though, Burd has been focusing his attention on the TV show Dave. While playing a fictionalized version of himself and the Lil’ Dicky character, Burd is also the show’s co-creator, executive producer, and one of the show’s primary writers. Burd is aware there are fans who are still clamoring for another Lil’ Dicky album, but he told us he’s trying to balance the music and TV careers the best he can. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dave Burd)
Dave airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FXX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.