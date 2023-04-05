Chris Pratt Wants ‘Super Mario Bros.’ To Bring Generations Together

The Super Mario video game franchise has been around since 1985 — and the character of Mario was first seen in 1981’s Donkey Kong — which means there are three generations of gamers that have gone on electronic adventures with Mario. That kind of broad reach was one of the reasons why Chris Pratt was intrigued by the idea of voicing the title character in the new animated Super Mario Bros. Movie. As Pratt explained to us, he loves the idea of parents and children bonding over a video game character they’ve both grown up with. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
