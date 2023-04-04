Dressing Meryl Streep For ‘Prada’ Took Devilish Skill

When Meryl Streep starred as a fashion icon in The Devil Wears Prada, she had to look the part. That meant taking a deep dive into the world of fashion for Streep and those responsible for coordinating her ensembles in the film. At the time of the 2006 film’s release, Streep talked to us about the monumental effort it took to get her character’s look just the way she wanted it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Meryl Streep)
The Devil Wears Prada is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.