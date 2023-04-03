Stanley Kubrick Gave ‘2001’ Stars Roadmaps For Their Characters

This year marks the 55th anniversary of 2001: A Space Odyssey’s .When the fii;m first came out audiences who saw the film were probably completely unprepared for what they saw — a beautifully shot Stanley Kubrick film that was, at various times, inspiring, terrifying, and completely incomprehensible. (Even decades later, fans of the film are still trying to definitively decipher what the film’s ending means.) As the two astronauts who are awake aboard the spaceship Discovery One, Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood are the only actors in the film to get more than a few minutes of screen time, and Kubrick wanted to make sure that their characters were well-developed. At a press event, Dullea explained that, in order for the actors to understand their characters better, Kubrick created biographies for the actors to study before filming began. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keir Dullea)