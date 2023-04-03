Larry Hagman On How ‘Dallas’ Shot To No. 1

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Few people remember that Dallas started its life, without much fanfare, as a midseason replacement series. Its first season — which, in reality, was a five-episode miniseries — premiered 45 years ago this week, and it only hinted at the show’s potential. It wasn’t until its third season that it broke into TV’s Top 10 shows, starting a run that lasted seven seasons (five of those at either No. 1 or No. 2). The late Larry Hagman, who famously played J.R. Ewing on the show, once explained to us why he thought the show exploded in the ratings the way that it did — and it had nothing to do with the actors or storylines! (Click on the media bar below to hear Larry Hagman)

 

 Dallas is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee.

