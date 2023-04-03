Kiefer Sutherland: ‘Rabbit Hole’ Addresses Today’s ‘Fake News’ World

Kiefer Sutherland may have foreshadowed his new series when he called his 2016 music album Down in a Hole, but the creators of Rabbit Hole needed to come up with a premise and a character that Sutherland would find interesting enough to want to play. The role of private investigator John Weir, who is framed for murder and must clear his name. The idea that his character becomes a victim of disinformation was a tantalizing one for Sutherland, who says the concept really speaks to one of the greatest problems facing society right now. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)