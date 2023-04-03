Even After ‘Vinny,’ Joe Pesci Wouldn’t Pass The Bar

Every good lawyer understands that the job requires a certain amount of showmanship, especially when they’re presenting cases before juries. Perhaps that’s why so many actors relish the opportunity to play lawyers on the stage and screen. Joe Pesci got rave reviews for his role as an underdog lawyer in 1992’s My Cousin Vinny. But, while he certainly had a great time playing the character in the film, he told us he didn’t think his acting skills would have made him a very good attorney. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joe Pesci)