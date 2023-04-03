Apple TV+ New Limited Series ‘The Crowded Room’ Starring Tom Holland Premiering June 9
Apple TV+ has debuted a first look at “The Crowded Room,” the gripping, limited series starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, and created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman (“A Beautiful Mind”). Starring an ensemble cast led by Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum, “The Crowded Room” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season on Friday, June 9, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through July 28, 2023.
“The Crowded Room” follows ‘Danny Sullivan’ (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator ‘Rya Goodwin’ (Amanda Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.
In addition to Holland, Seyfried and Rossum, the series stars Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.