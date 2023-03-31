‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Star: Movie’s Got Both Heart & Humor

The reviews have been favorable for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the new film based on the legendary role-playing game. While star Chris Pine really enjoyed the movie’s ’80s retro feel, co-star Regé-Jean Page told us that he admires the fact that the film’s got a lot of heart, along with a knack for not taking itself too seriously, and he thinks audiences will enjoy that, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Regé-Jean Page)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is now playing in theaters.