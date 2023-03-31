Apple TV+ New Docuseries ‘Big Beasts’ Premiering April 21

Apple has announced the new 10-part documentary series “Big Beasts,” narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, is set to premiere globally on Friday, April 21 on Apple TV+. From the acclaimed creative team of the Apple TV+ award-winning docuseries “Tiny World,” comes “Big Beasts,” filmed over two years, the series takes audiences on an epic journey around the globe, from freezing poles to tropical rainforests, to meet nature’s most captivating giants. The series will debut on April 21, just in time for Earth Day, with two new episodes premiering each week until Friday, May 19.
“Big Beasts” features some of the world’s most massive species filmed across 17 countries, including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear. Viewers will see that it’s not easy being big — the larger the animal, the greater the challenges they face — as the series captures rare and first-ever footage using specialized equipment and next-generation filming techniques.