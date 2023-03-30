Un-Stabler: Christopher Meloni Hasn’t Let ‘Law & Order’ Character Infiltrate His Life

Even after Christopher Meloni had left Law & Order: SVU after the show’s 12th season, fans still continued to think of Meloni as his character, Det. Elliot Stabler. That, of course, made it easy for him to return to the Law & Order franchise as the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime, along with several guest appearances on SVU. But, while audiences may have blurred the lines between the actor and his role, Meloni spoke about how he’s been able to keep Stabler out of his off-screen life. (Click on thee media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)
