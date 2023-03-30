‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 5 Premiering May 24 On FX

FX’s Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama set on the Cali/Mexi border, will premiere its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel – as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.