‘Idol’ Is The Best, Lionel Richie Says, With The Stars To Prove It

When American Idol debuted in 2002, it was the first in what became a flood of televised talent competitions. What the other shows don’t have, though, is a track record of producing recording artists with gold records and Grammy Awards — the show’s contestants have amassed close to 100 gold records and seven Grammy wins in its 21 seasons. Judge Lionel Richie says he still views that as the main difference between Idol and the other shows, one that proves Idol’s superiority. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)
American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.