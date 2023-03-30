Chris Pratt’s Excited About ‘Super Mario Bros.’ ‘Masterpiece’

Thirty years after a live-action film based on the Super Mario Bros. game flopped, Hollywood is trying again — but this time, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated affair, with an all-star voice cast that includes Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy, Fred Armisen, and more. The coveted role of Mario, though, went to Chris Pratt, who told us that he was completely blown away by the final product when he finally saw it in its finished form. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens in theaters next Wednesday.