Romany Malco: ‘A Million Little Things,’ But One Legacy

With just five weeks left in the show’s five-season run, the stars of ABC’s A Million Little Things have been doing a lot of thinking — not only about their memories of the show’s past, but also how the show will live on into the future. As so many of today’s shows will be available for streaming indefinitely into the future, some of the show’s cast don’t really think the show will be going away at all. And Romany Malco believes that the show’s themes, and one in particular, will resonate with viewers for many, many years to come. (Click on the media bar below to hear Romany Malco)
A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.