Matt Damon & Ben Affleck’s Professional Bond Keeps Building

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck enjoy a history that goes back close to three decades, when they started working together on Good Will Hunting, the film that earned them Oscars for their screenplay. They’ve continued to work together through the years, often acting together and sometimes writing together, like they did with 2021’s The Last Duel. The new movie Air features Affleck behind the camera as the film’s director, with Damon joining him as one of the film’s executive producers, and the two of them also starring in the film. Damon told us that, after all these years, he still loves to collaborate with Affleck, and they’ve found it’s gotten easier and easier to work together, especially when it comes to writing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)