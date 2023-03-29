Freeform Releases ‘Single Drunk Female’ Season 2 Trailer

Freeform has revealed the trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated comedy “Single Drunk Female,” starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, which will debut on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 10pm ET/PT. After its premiere, the entire 10-episode second season available on Hulu and OnDemand the next day, Thursday, April 13.
With a year and a half of sobriety under her belt, Samantha Fink finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, Sam quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride.