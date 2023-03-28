Nic Cage’s ‘Renfield’ Dracula Came From Some Strange Places

Fans of the original Dracula novel will recognize the name of the title character in the new movie Renfield— he was the servant of Count Dracula. While Renfield finally takes center stage in the new movie, Dracula is well-represented by Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage. Considering the new film is not a straight interpretation of the Dracula story (it’s set in modern day and played for laughs), Cage was able to take a few liberties with the Dracula character, and he told us about the influences that went into building his Dracula. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)