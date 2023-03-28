Lynn Herring Appreciates Her Socially Conscious ‘General Hospital’ Evolution

Later this week, General Hospital celebrates the 60th anniversary of its premiere. While everybody from the original ’60s cast is long gone, there are still a handful of actors who joined in the ’70s and ’80s who are still with the show, including Lynn Herring. She made her first appearance as Lucy Coe in 1986 and, after a couple of departures (including six years on GH spinoff Port Charles), she’s been back with the show since 2012. In typical daytime soap fashion, her character has gone through many changes over the years, but Herring feels good about not only the character’s direction, but also the way the show portrays her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lynn Herring)
General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC Daytime, and episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.