Why Taron Egerton’s ‘Tetris’ Will Find Its Niche

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Nikita Efremov and Taron Egerton in “Tetris,” premiering March 31, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The game Tetris seems tantalizingly simple, yet it’s fraught with all kinds of hidden complexities. The same can be said of the game’s history, which is far more complicated than most people realize. Now, the story behind that drama is being told in the new film Tetris. Taron Egerton stars in the film and is also an executive producer, and he told us why he believes so many people — especially those who grew up playing Tetris — will want to see this movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Taron Egerton)

Tetris premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

