Kiefer Sutherland: Why TV Fans Are High On Spies

Going back to classics like Mission: Impossible and The Avengers more than five decades ago, television audiences have had a long-running love affair with espionage shows. Kiefer Sutherland just happened to be involved with the longest-running one of them all (24), and now he’s starring in a new show called Rabbit Hole. Having immersed himself in the world of espionage for several years, Sutherland talked to us about why he thinks audiences are fascinated with the genre. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)
Rabbit Hole is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sundays.