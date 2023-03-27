Chris Pine’s New ‘D&D’ Movie Got A Winning Roll With Writing/Directing Team

There was a Dungeons & Dragons movie in 2000, but it wound up being a box office bomb that was generally loathed by critics. So, why do the stars of the new Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves think their film will get a better reception? Chris Pine, who leads a strong ensemble cast, gives all the credit to the film’s directors (and co-writers), Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and says they’ve crafted an adventure with a retro feel that will remind viewers of some of the best films of the 1980s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pine)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters on Friday.