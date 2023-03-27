Bob Odenkirk Thought He Was Lucky To Find ‘Hank’

Seven months after we said goodbye to Saul Goodman, the character Bob Odenkirk played for 10 seasons on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Odenkirk is back with a new show on AMC, a dark comedy called Lucky Hank. It’s a twisted look at life in the academic world, as Odenkirk plays the English department chairman at a college. After spending so much time as the Goodman character, Odenkirk told us he loved that he could draw interesting parallels between Saul and Hank, even though they’re very different characters in very different situations, and that’s one of the big reasons why he decided to jump right into a new show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bob Odenkirk)
Lucky Hank airs Sunday nights on AMC, and it is currently streaming on AMC+.