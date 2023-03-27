Academy Award Winner Jessica Chastain To Star In New Apple TV+ Limited Series ‘The Savant’

Apple TV+ has announced “The Savant,” a new, eight-episode limited series starring Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse,” George & Tammy,” “Broadway’s “A Doll’s House”) in the lead role. In addition to starring, Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON (“Severance,” “Chief of War,” “Lady in the Lake”) and Anonymous Content (the upcoming “Time Bandits,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Dickinson,”) are the studios.
Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for “The Savant,” which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award-nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON. Academy Award-nominee, six-time Emmy Award-winner and two-time DGA-winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”) will direct and serve as executive producer.