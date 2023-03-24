James Spader Saw A Strong Future For ‘Blacklist’

In television, it’s a small percentage of shows that make it past the pilot stage and get picked up to series. And then, it’s a small percentage of those shows that survive more than a season or two. And you probably have a better chance of being struck by lightning than getting cast in a show that will make it to 10 seasons. But when James Spader was originally pitched on The Blacklist, he says he immediately had a good feeling about the show’s chances … and he turned out to be right. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Spader)