Florence Pugh’s Custom-Made ‘Good Person’ Role Was A Challenge

By Hollywood Outbreak
Florence Pugh as Allison in A GOOD PERSON, directed by Zach Braff, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film.
Credit: Jeong Park / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures
© 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Having written and directed Garden State in 2004 and Wish I Was Here in 2014, Zach Braff is actually one year ahead of his previous pace with his third feature film, A Good Person. Florence Pugh stars in the movie; at the time Braff was writing the screenplay, the two of them were a couple, and Braff developed the character with Pugh in mind from the very start. Pugh told us she’d never had a role tailor-made for her before — and while you’d think that would make things easier, she said it actually presented an interesting challenge. (Click on the media bar below to hear Florence Pugh)

A Good Person is now playing in theaters.

