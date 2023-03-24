Brian Cox Appreciates ‘Succession’s’ Classic Literature Feel

The way Succession deftly blends drama with ample quantities of comedy and some tragedy, it’s not the least bit surprising that the producers cast an accomplished Shakespearian actor, Brian Cox, in the key role of the show’s patriarch, Logan Roy. When we spoke to Cox about the show and his character, he said he could see how Succession creator Jesse Armstrong was influenced by not only Shakespeare, but other classic works of literature, which he’s found to be wonderfully satisfying as an actor.(Click on the media bar below to hear Brian Cox)
Succession airs Sunday nights on HBO and streams on HBO Max.