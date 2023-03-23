Mariska Hargitay’s ‘SVU’ Pride Starts With The Fans

When you’ve been on a show for 24 years, you’re obviously going to have your fair share of highlights and memories. And, when we’ve spoken to her over the years, Mariska Hargitay has told us about plenty of great experiences during her time on Law & Order: SVU. But, when it comes to what she’s most proud of regarding the show, Hargitay says there’s one thing that easily stands above the rest, and that’s the show’s unique relationship with its viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)
