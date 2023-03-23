Jason Sudeikis Somewhat Amazed At All The ‘Lasso’ Love

Ted Lasso was kind of an unlikely series to start with, born from a series of promotional videos for network soccer broadcasts. Somehow, the character Jason Sudeikis created for those promos attracted the interest of producers, who believed there was much more to the character than had been shown in those short videos. In this case, extending a skit into a full show worked — Ted Lasso has been a fan favorite and a critical success, earning 40 Emmy nominations (including 11 wins) in its first two seasons. Sudeikis has witnessed a lot of that love from fans first-hand, and he still finds it to be surprising. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Sudeikis)