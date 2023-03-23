HBO Max Releases Trailer For New Limited Series ‘Love & Death’ Starring Elizabeth Olsen

Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery’s shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all. Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it’s an idyllic picture-and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked. With executive producers David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story.