Ben Affleck Finds ‘Air’ To Be Inspiring

Back in the 1980s, Nike took a chance on a young athlete who, it felt, had the potential for greatness. Nearly four decades later, their Air Jordan brand has released 37 models and sold countless millions of shoes, along with other apparel, so you could safely say that things worked out pretty well for them. In the new movie Air, we get to know the story of how Nike recruited Jordan back at the very beginning of his NBA career. Ben Affleck directed the film and is also one of its stars; he told us that it’s definitely a feel-good story, especially since it’s true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)